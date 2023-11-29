Organ donor, founder of Asian American Group to be honored with floragraph at Rose Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The historic Palm Downtown Mortuary & Cemetery teamed up with the Nevada Donor Network to honor the founder of Asian American Group in the valley.

Family and friends are honoring Manohar "Mike" Lilaram Vaswani at this year's Rose Parade.

Tuesday, they put the finishing touches on a floragraph at the Mint Indian Bistro. The floragraph is a portrait of Vaswani made of floral and other natural elements.

"I was told that 11 people benefited from his organs. We don't know who they are, and we don't want to know," said Rita Vaswani, Mike's widow. "Mike's legacy will continue because he believes in two things: give like Mike and donate like Mike. Be an organ donor. So, that legacy will continue."

After a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, Vaswani died on July 31, 2022.

His final wish was fulfilled by the Nevada Donor Network. All his organs were donated, even using brain tissue for Alzheimer's research.

The Rose Parade is set for this upcoming Jan. 1.