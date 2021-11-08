Watch
OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted the final event of the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational over the weekend.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 08, 2021
More than 80 cars competed in the street racing competition with all of them legally certified to race along with passing five segments of the competition.

The idea for the event came from a love of cars and racing while helping to collect canned goods and donations in support of WestCare Nevada - a nonprofit offering a broad spectrum of behavioral health and human services to the community.

