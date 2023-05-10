Watch Now
Opportunity Village hosting three hiring fairs, including positions for The Magical Forest

Posted at 10:41 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 01:41:28-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Opportunity Village said they are hosting three hiring fairs throughout the month of June.

The fairs will be on site at three of its campuses. Opportunity Village says the three fairs will give job seekers "multiple opportunities to find employment at the nonprofit."

The following positions will be available to apply for:

  • Accountant
  • Administrative assistant
  • Custodial training manager
  • LPNs
  • Case manager
  • Direct support professionals
  • Retail associates

Opportunities to work for The Magical Forest will also be open. Positions for the forest include food service workers, general associates and general laborers.
The free hiring fairs are said to be on:

  • June 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Oakey Campus, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.
  • June 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Opportunity Village Engelstad Campus, 6050 S. Buffalo Drive
  • June 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Opportunity Village North Campus, 4180 W. Craig Road
