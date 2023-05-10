Opportunity Village hosting three hiring fairs, including positions for The Magical Forest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Opportunity Village said they are hosting three hiring fairs throughout the month of June.

The fairs will be on site at three of its campuses. Opportunity Village says the three fairs will give job seekers "multiple opportunities to find employment at the nonprofit."

The following positions will be available to apply for:



Accountant

Administrative assistant

Custodial training manager

LPNs

Case manager

Direct support professionals

Retail associates

Opportunities to work for The Magical Forest will also be open. Positions for the forest include food service workers, general associates and general laborers.

The free hiring fairs are said to be on:

