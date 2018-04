A disability isn't standing in the way of a Las Vegas man's dream, in fact, it is helping him.

David Nilsen has worked at the post office at Nellis Air Force Base for 8 years thanks to a program with Opportunity Village.

"I try my best to make sure everything gets delivered on time," Nilsen said.

Nilsen says his favorite part of the job is delivering packages and letters to the airman on the base from the family they haven't seen in months.

"I feel like almost every day at my job is an adventure," Nilsen said.

"He's always positive you know, he is the shining star of the building," Nilsen's coworker said.

With the help of his job, Nilsen has been able to save money and build credit eventually buying his dream car, a bright yellow Chevrolet Camaro.

"I feel styling around the city," Nilsen said.

Nilsen named the car Simba after his favorite movie "The Lion King" and he listens to the soundtrack every chance he gets.

The car is not only his transportation to work, but it is a testament that if you work hard you will see the reward.

"I did what I could to get faster and tried my best to do my job around here," Nilsen said.