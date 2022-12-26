Opportunity Village bringing holiday cheer while serving greater purpose

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For many, family and decorations are how they describe the holidays.

But this year, after many are feeling the pinch of inflation, giving back is a top priority.

Opportunity Village is a non-profit in the Valley that's been serving people with disabilities since 1954. For the last 31 years, their Magical Forest is a holiday-themed carnival for families to enjoy festive activities and give to a greater cause.

Heather Davis, director of community engagement at OV, says all the money from tickets purchased goes directly to the non-profit.

“You see over two million lights and over 400 decorated trees at the Magical Forest,” said Davis.

The Magical Forest opens at 5:30pm at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. from December 15-31, 2022 and will be closed Christmas Day.