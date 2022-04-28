'Only in Vegas' activities planned to commence Las Vegas NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas NFL Draft will have some "Only in Vegas" events planned throughout the three days of the draft such as a wedding on the NFL Draft Theater stage and a military helicopter flyover.

The following times and information was provided through a press release from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority:

On Wednesday, NFL Draft Marquees will takeover the Las Vegas Strip from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.

On Thursday, an Americana Marquee Takeover and Military Helicopter Flyover by the Nevada National Guard will start around 4:30 p.m. Also, there will be a Kick Off Press Conference around noon.

On Saturday, a wedding at the NFL Draft Theater will happen. The couple to be married on stage got engaged in 2021 at the NFL Draft stage in Cleveland.

Lastly, from Wednesday until Sunday, several Las Vegas landmarks will be adorned with eye black stickers to celebrate the draft.