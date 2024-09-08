Online celebrity wedding timeline features iconic couples married in Las Vegas

The Wedding Capital of the World announces the official unveiling of a comprehensive celebrity wedding timeline, featuring more than 400 iconic star couples married in Las Vegas from 1929 to the present day.

This collection features a roster of notable celebrity weddings that have occurred in Las Vegas, highlighting the city's rich history as the premier destination for quick, glamorous and often spontaneous nuptials.

From the first Las Vegas celebrity wedding of American actor and director John Gilbert to stage and film actress Ina Claire in 1929 to the classic union of Elvis Presley to Priscilla Beaulieu in May 1967, the modern-day surprise wedding of Usher to Jennifer Goicoechea in February 2024, the timeline captures the essence of the destination’s distinctive appeal to couples seeking a wedding experience like no other.

"The Wedding Capital of the World has always been synonymous with love, excitement and a touch of the unexpected; this timeline pays tribute to the countless celebrities who have chosen Las Vegas for their special day," said Lynn Marie Goya, Clark County Clerk. "We're elated to share this piece of history with visitors and locals alike, both online and in person at our upcoming installations.

The timeline installation will be showcased inside the Clark County Government Center rotunda from Sept. 16 through Sept. 28, coinciding with a display of wedding dress design entries in the Vegas Wedding Chamber’s inaugural Wedding Dress Design of the Year contest.

This extraordinary timeline is now available for viewing online HERE.