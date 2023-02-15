Ongoing neighborhood dispute in Spring Valley ends with one person shot, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a neighborhood dispute ended with a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police said they received a call of a subject shot at the 3900 block of Pamplona Street. This is in the Spring Valley area near Rainbow Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

When officers arrived, they learned that the shooting was a result of an "ongoing neighborhood dispute."

"When a fight broke out between two people, one of the bystanders shot the adult victim one time," LVMPD wrote.

Police said the wound is non-life threatening, and the victim has been transported to an area hospital. The shooter was also taken into custody without incident.

Detectives are on scene investigating the incident which is currently at the early stages. KTNV will provide more details when availble.