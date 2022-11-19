One woman in critical condition following a collision on East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Marion Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On November 18, 2022, at around 10:39 a.m., a Freightliner semi with a flatbed trailer and a Chevrolet pickup truck were involved in a collision near the intersection of East Lake Mead Boulevard and North Marion Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Freightliner was approaching North Marion on eastbound East Lake Mead Boulevard in the middle of three eastbound travel lanes while Northbound on North Marion Drive, a Chevrolet Silverado was approaching East Lake Mead Boulevard at a stop sign.

Police say the driver of the Chevrolet ran the stop sign and veered into the path of the Freightliner on East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Then the driver's side of the Chevrolet was struck by the front of the Freightliner. The Chevrolet's driver was taken to UMC Trauma by arriving medical staff for extensive medical care, and she was admitted to the UMC's ICU where she is still in critical condition.