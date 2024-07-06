One woman hospitalized after Las Vegas mobile home fire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was hospitalized after a mobile home fire Friday evening.

Around 5:03 p.m., Las Vegas Fire & Rescue received calls of a mobile home fire at 2700 Stewart Avenue.

Units responded in roughly five minutes and quickly rescued a victim from the building. Officials said she is roughly 60 years old and was taken to UMC Trauma in critical condition.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, Clark County Fire Department, and North Las Vegas Fire Department worked jointly to contain and extinguish this fire. The cause is still under investigation.