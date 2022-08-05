One victim transported to hospital with "critical injuries" after fire in double-wide mobile home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday, at approximately 12:20 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department responded to a report of fire in a double-wide mobile home on Mammoth Ct.

According to a news release, the fire was reported by a passerby, who saw “fire coming from the roof and smoke coming through the windows.”

Upon the arrival of the first-in engine, they found heavy smoke and immediately moved to locate and extinguish the fire. In addition to the interior fire crew, other units were assigned to ventilate, search and provide medical assistance to one patient that was transported to a nearby hospital for critical injuries.

Within approximately 10 minutes, the crews had extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but investigators are on the scene.