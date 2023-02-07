One person sent to UMC after altercation in north valley, police say

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said one person was sent to UMC Trauma Tuesday afternoon after a physical altercation.

North valley officers received a report of a physical altercation between two men in front of a business near Simmons and Ann Road.

When police arrived to the 5500 block of Simmons Street, they located a male adult who was bleeding and suffering from unknown injuries. Police said that individual was transported to UMC Trauma where his condition is unknown.

"This is an on going investigation where the scene is still active," police said. "To not interfere with the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time."

KTNV will provide more details when available.