One person killed in crash between motorcycle, SUV at Spring Mountain, Hualapai in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was killed in a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Hualapai Way on Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

First responders were called to the scene at 11:53 a.m.

One of the drivers involved was transported to University Medical Center with critical injuries, where they died from their injuries, 13 Action News was told. A public information officer for LVMPD was not immediately able to say whether it was the motorcycle rider or one of the people in the vehicle.

Traffic was shut down on Hualapai Way between Desert Inn Road and Twain Avenue. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, the roadblock was still in place.

