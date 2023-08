LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person has been injured in a shooting near a business center in the southwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday.

According to a police report, a person was struck by gunfire around 12:09 p.m. near a business in the 7200 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway. The individual is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and the public is advised to avoid the area.