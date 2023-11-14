Watch Now
One person hospitalized, several detained after shooting on W. Lake Mead Boulevard

Posted at 12:46 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 15:46:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person has been injured following a shooting north of Downtown Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Tuesday at 11:32 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

Police said at least one person was taken to University Medical Center after being shot.

They added that multiple people have been detained. No further details have been released, as of 12:45 p.m.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they continue to investigate.

