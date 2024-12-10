One person dies a week after crash on Charleston in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After more than a week of treatment, one person is dead after a crash in the east valley.

On Nov. 30 around 3:42 a.m., authorities responded to the area of East Charleston Boulevard and North Moonlight Drive, which is just west of Lamb Boulevard.

A Honda Accord was traveling west on Charleston in the far right lane behind an unknown vehicle, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The unknown vehicle began to slow down, and the Honda changed into the middle lane, police said.

At that time, a pedestrian began crossing Charleston outside of a crosswalk, and the front right of the Honda hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. On Dec. 9, authorities were notified that the pedestrian had died due to their injuries.

The Honda's driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death marks the 151st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2024.

The collision is now under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section-Fatal Detail.