Watch Now
Local News

Actions

One person dead following Spring Valley shooting

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Police lights
Posted at 10:06 PM, Feb 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 01:06:45-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Spring Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of W. Bellavia Avenue.

Police said they received reports of a shooting and when officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. They later died.

No further details were immediately available, as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information is made available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH