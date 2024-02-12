One person dead following Spring Valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person is dead following a shooting in Spring Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of W. Bellavia Avenue.

Police said they received reports of a shooting and when officers arrived, they found a person who had been shot. They later died.

No further details were immediately available, as of 10 p.m.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information is made available.