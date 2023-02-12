One person dead following house fire in southern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County firefighters say one person died following a house fire in the southern Las Vegas valley on Saturday.

According to an incident report, dispatchers received calls about the fire at approximately 7:16 p.m. from onlookers saying “the whole house is on fire" and that it was unknown if anyone was inside.

CCFD crews responded to the address, as well as two fire units from Henderson Fire Department.

All units arrived to find a two-story single-family residence with heavy, visible smoke and fire coming from the house. According to the report, a fire was coming out of all windows on the rear side of the house and crews were unable to make entry.

Once the bulk of the fire was extinguished at 7:57 p.m., firefighters reported finding one person in the house who was deceased.

Investigators have been called to the scene, as well as the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, to investigate the cause of the fire.