LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a driver struck a pole in Las Vegas Thursday night around 9:30 p.m.

The death comes after the occupant was ejected from the car during the crash. A second person in the car has minor injuries.

Russel Road is shut down in both directions between Arville Street and Wynn Road as police continue to investigate the scene.

As of 10:30 p.m., police have not determined if the driver or occupant were impaired.