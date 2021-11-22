One person dead after rear-end fatal crash in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of East Craig Road and North 5th Street.

Officers were dispatched to the area in reference to a crash at about 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived they located the collision in the eastbound traffic lanes of Craig Road.

According to NLVPD, the preliminary investigation revealed a red Chevrolet Cruz was traveling eastbound on Craig Road approaching North 5th Street. The Chevrolet then rear-ended a black F-250 that was stopped at the red light. Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the driver of the Chevrolet dead on the scene. The deceased is believed to be in his 20s, police say

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene.

Police say that speed is considered a factor in the crash and DUI remains unknown that this time. It was found that the driver of the Chevrolet was not wearing a seatbelt.

The roadway was closed but has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111.