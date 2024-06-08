One person dead after downtown bicycle vs truck crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist is dead after a Saturday morning crash in downtown.

Around 7 a.m., a male bicyclist was riding south on Fremont Street along the east curb and made an abrupt to the west, north of a marked crosswalk, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A Ford-F150 had just made a right turn from westbound East Sahara Avenue to northbound Fremont Street.

The bicyclist hit the right front of the Ford, knocking him to the ground. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital's Trauma Unit for treatment, and despite life-saving measures, the bicyclist was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The driver of the Ford remained at the scene, was not impaired and cooperated with investigators. The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.

The bicyclist's death marks the 75th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for 2024.