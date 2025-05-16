One person dead after crash in southwest Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a wreck in the Enterprise area Thursday night.

It happened around 8:03 p.m. on West Gomer Road and South Cimarron Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2015 Nissan Altima sedan was traveling east on Gomer at reckless speeds, authorities said.

At that time, a 2024 Ram 2500 truck was stopped at the stop sign facing north on Cimmarron, south of Gomer.

After yielding, the truck drove into the intersection, and a crash happened when the Nissan failed to obey the stop sign and entered the intersection.

The front of the sedan hit the left side of the truck, and the driver of the Nissan sustained life-threatening injuries.

The Nissan driver was taken to UMC Trauma by ambulance and was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The truck driver did not show signs of impairment.

The Nissan driver’s death marked the 68th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2025.

This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.