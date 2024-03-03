One person dead after being shot, crashing car near Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after being shot and killed near Lamb and Lone Mountain Road Saturday morning. This is just a few miles away from Nellis Air Force Base.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, dispatchers received a report that a vehicle had crashed into a structure in the 4400 block of E. Lone Mountain Road at 12:41 a.m.

When medics arrived, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also discovered the driver had been shot and investigators believe the driver was being followed by an unknown vehicle prior to the shooting.

The identification of the victim will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.