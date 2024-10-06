Watch Now
One person arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 22-year-old was arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Marion Drive and Flippin Street around 5:38 a.m., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 1996 Ford Ranger was driving north on Marion Drive, approaching Flippin. Police said a person was in the road in area, and the front end of the Ford hit him.

Police said the Ford failed to stop at the scene were able to locate the truck and its driver. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI and hit-and-run charges.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center but succumbed to his injuries.

This marked the 114th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2024.


