One man dead after being shot by Henderson police Saturday

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — A man is dead after being shot by Henderson police on Saturday morning. It is the first Henderson officer involved shooting this year.

Sergeant Delgado with the Henderson Police Department (HPD) held a press briefing after the shooting, saying the following information is preliminary.

At 7:10 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, police say they received reports of a white man who stole an item from a business in the area of the 200 Block of West Sunset Road.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man matching the caller's description at a nearby bus stop. HPD says the man was not cooperating and walked away on foot after showing he had a gun.

This is when police say they followed the man on foot to the entry of a business on 1940 North Boulder Highway, who then pulled out a gun, eventually putting it to his head.

During the altercation, Henderson police shot the man, who later died at the hospital.

No HPD officers were injured.

HPD asks anyone who witnessed or has information about this event or the suspect to call them at (702) 267-4750. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.