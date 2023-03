LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky local won a Mega Jackpot while playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Planet Hollywood Casino on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Planet Hollywood says the payout was over $193,487. The local hit the jackpot after landing a royal flush — or a ten, Jack, Queen, King, and an Ace with all matching suits — around 11:30 p.m.

