One local organization plans to distribute food to 1000 families in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holiday season is approaching and some Las Vegas families can use extra support on Thanksgiving.

The Asian Community Development Council(ACDC) will host a Thanksgiving food distribution event on Sunday.

ACDC staff and volunteers will be on hand to distribute grocery staples to up to 1,000 families in need. The food boxes will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

To ensure that all community members can access these services, Mandarin, Tagalog, Cantonese, and Vietnamese-speaking volunteers will be available to assist non-English-speaking families.

The goal is to support eligible low-income individuals by providing food and nutrition assistance to the Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) community.



Food for those in need: The household income must be at or below $18,825 annually for a family of 1.

First come, first serve, until supplies last.

Only one box of food will be provided per family.

Please bring your ID.

Please arrive on time.

Must have a vehicle to receive food.

The drive-thru event is free and open to the public. To participate, you have to register here. It will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4460 South Arville Street, Building 4.