One killed in rollover crash near Summerlin Parkway, Buffalo

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Nevada Highway Patrol released new details about a fatal crash on Summerlin Parkway near the Buffalo Drive off-ramp.

Around 7:50 p.m. Thursday, a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound on Summerlin Parkway. NHP says for unknown reasons it left the travel lanes exited the roadway to the right. The vehicle struck the bridge abutment of the Buffalo overpass, then became airborne, hit the concrete side of the overpass, and flipped over.

The male driver, 41-year-old Jeffrey Sedgh from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are unsure at this time if impairment, distraction, or other factors played a role in this crash. This case is still under investigation.

This is the 19th fatal crash under NHP's jurisdiction in 2018. A total of 23 people have died.