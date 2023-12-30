One injured, one in custody following altercation, shooting near Henderson business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is injured, and one is in custody following a shooting near a business in Henderson on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded to a business in the 10000 block of South Eastern Avenue around 1:40 p.m. in reference to an "altercation resulting in a shooting."

One man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one was taken into custody by officers.

"The investigation is ongoing, with no further information to provide at this time," Henderson police noted. "This is an active scene. Please avoid the area."