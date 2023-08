LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a shooting on Friday morning that left one person dead.

The shooting was reported around 8:08 a.m. at a residence near the 2700 block of West Serene Avenue.

One subject was initially reported as injured, though police say they are currently investigating it as a homicide.

Channel 13 crews are en route to the scene. Tune in at 11:30 a.m. for a live stream of LVMPD's briefing of the situation.