One injured after Las Vegas police officer discharges gun on New Year's morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - One person was hurt after a Las Vegas police officer's rifle discharged on the Strip early Monday morning.

The officer was helping move one of the traffic barricades in front of the Monte Carlo around 1:20 a.m. Monday when his weapon discharged accidentally, police said.

A bystander received a minor abrasion injury to the calf but refused medical treatment and transport. It is unknown whether the wound was caused by a bullet or debris.

Two other bystanders thought they had been struck but no injuries were found on them and both declined medical transport.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Critical Incident Review Team is investigating the incident.

