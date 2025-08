NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews have contained a two-alarm fire that raged through an apartment under construction in North Las Vegas Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported in the 6500 block of N 5th Street near Centennial Parkway.

While crews continue to check for hot spots, authorities confirmed a construction worker was taken to University Medical Center with burn injuries.

We have reporters at the scene.

This is a developing report. Check back throughout the morning for the latest updates.