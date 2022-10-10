One hospitalized after crash on South Jones Boulevard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is being treated at University Medical Center for life-threatening injuries after a crash on South Jones Boulevard at Churchfield Boulevard.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a black 2010 Honda Accord was paused for a stop sign posted at Jones Boulevard and Churchfield Boulevard.

Police say a 2010 Yamaha YZF-R1 was going south on Jones Boulevard before the Honda Accord crossed the path of the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was trying to turn left before the front of the Yamaha hit the left side of the Honda.

Police say the driver of the Honda accord remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and LVMPD says that the driver did not show signs of impairment.