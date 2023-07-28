One dead, one injured following shooting, home invasion in central valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting at a central valley apartment complex on Thursday night, according to LVMPD.

Metro police received initial reports of a shooting inside a four-story apartment complex in the 900 block of East Desert Inn Road around 9:36 p.m.

At the same time, officers were inside a Shell gas station near the scene and were approached by a Black adult male without a shirt, who claimed he had been shot. The man was treated by arriving medical personnel and transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he is listed in "critical but stable" condition.

LVMPD Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson confirmed in a media briefing that officers then followed the blood trail left behind by the male, which led them to the apartment complex. After entering the complex, officers then continued to follow the trail up to an apartment on the second floor.

"It was obvious a shooting has happened in front of it," Johansson said.

Officers did not locate anyone inside the apartment, but found a second trail of blood that led them to an elevator and a man also suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was also transported to Sunrise Hospital but was later pronounced deceased.

Another subject was located on the sidewalk outside of the apartment complex, who claimed to live in the apartment where the shooting took place. The man told officers he jumped from the second-floor balcony of his apartment down to the sidewalk.

Lt. Johansson says officers at the scene determined that the man found on the sidewalk was approached by three men who attempted to invade his home. The man shot at the three — who were also armed, police say — before leaping from his balcony, while the three fled down the hallway.

Police have identified the man who approached officers at the Shell gas station, as well as the man in the elevator, as suspects. Police have determined that both men were also residents of the complex.

Lt. Johansson also confirmed that a third suspect may still be at large, though police are investigating.

Johansson also says that the investigation will not impact traffic on Desert Inn, though those who live in the complex may have limited access.