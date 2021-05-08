One dead in suspected DUI crash, driver remains in hospital with injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they responded to a fatal traffic collision on May 8 at about 3:55 a.m., that occurred on East Tropicana Avenue at the intersection with Paradise Road.

Officers say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a red 1999 Ford Ranger was traveling east on East Tropicana Avenue approaching the Paradise Road intersection when it left the roadway and struck a traffic signal pole.

Arriving medical personnel transported the driver and passenger to Sunrise Hospital with critical injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, the passenger succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The driver of the Ford sustained substantial injuries and remains in stable condition at Sunrise Hospital, according to authorities.

LVMPD says the driver displayed signed of impairment and was booked for applicable charges.

The passenger's death marks the 45th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

The collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.