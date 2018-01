LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - One person is dead after a car crashed into a double-decker RTC bus Wednesday night.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the driver of a car died after it hit a double-decker RTC bus.

It happened on eastbound Flamingo Road and the U.S. 95.

The road was shut down Wednesday night as troopers investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.