One dead in crash between van and semi-truck in Henderson

Rudy Jaquez/KTNV
Posted at 7:12 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 22:40:29-05

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a crash involving a van and a semi-truck Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Warm Springs and Eastgate roads.

One person was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The intersection of Warm Springs Road and Eastgate Road are closed to travel in all directions.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the intersection is expected to be closed for 3-4 hours while the investigation is completed.

