One dead following structure fire early Saturday morning in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a structure fire at 1700 South Valley View Boulevard early Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue.

Authorities said they responded to the fire after dispatch received the call at 4:48 a.m.

They said the fire appeared to have originated on the back patio and moved inside, where responding crews found one person dead inside a bedroom.

This is an active investigation.

Fire & Rescue said the cause of the fire is undetermined and resulted in about $50,000 worth of damages.