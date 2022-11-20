One dead following collision near West Cheyenne Avenue

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, North Las Vegas Police Department Officers were called to the 3100 block of West Cheyenne regarding a collision.

Officers from the NLVPD discovered the incident in the westbound lanes of West Cheyenne Avenue. On-site authorities declared the victim, a male, dead.

NLVPD Traffic and CSI have been dispatched police say. The investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be released soon.

West Cheyenne is closed from Simmons and the public is asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.