Watch Now
Local News

Actions

One dead following collision near West Cheyenne Avenue

crime scene tape police line generic
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 9:36 PM, Nov 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 00:40:52-05

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, North Las Vegas Police Department Officers were called to the 3100 block of West Cheyenne regarding a collision.

Officers from the NLVPD discovered the incident in the westbound lanes of West Cheyenne Avenue. On-site authorities declared the victim, a male, dead.

NLVPD Traffic and CSI have been dispatched police say. The investigation is still in its early stages, and more information will be released soon.

West Cheyenne is closed from Simmons and the public is asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH