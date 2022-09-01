One dead and two hospitalized after collision in Las Vegas

HENDERSON (KTNV) — One person is dead with two others being hospitalized following a collision in Las Vegas.

According to the Henderson Police Department, around 8:20 p.m. Henderson Police and Fire were dispatched to a three-car collision near South Valle Verde Drive and Clear Water Canyon Drive.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area as all travel lanes are closed on South Valle Verde Drive from Paseo Verde Drive to Horizon Ridge Parkway while the investigation is conducted.

The investigation is ongoing, and speed and impairment are unknown factors at this time.