One dead after car and motorcycle wreck in northern Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a motorcycle and car crashed Saturday night.

The wreck happened around 9:32 p.m. on West Ann Road at Old Grove Way.

A 2018 Kia Forte was traveling west on Ann Road and was about to make a left turn onto Old Grove Way, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2016 Victory Vegas motorcycle was heading east on Ann, and a crash happened when the Kia turned left into the path of the motorcycle.

The front ends of both vehicles collided, and the motorcyclist was thrown into the road.

Medical personnel responded. The driver of the Kia was taken to University Medical Center for minor injuries, but the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Kia driver did not show signs of impairment, according to police.

The rider's death marks the 115th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2024.

