One dead after a shooting in Northeast Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead following a shooting on Saturday in Northeast Valley.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 1400 block of North Christy Lane around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, LVMPD officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and transported them to UMS Trauma with non-life-threatening injuries.

A third man was taken to North Vista Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the LVMPD Homicide Section, the victims confronted 22-year-old Vladimir Pourett regarding a property dispute. Pourett shot the men during the dispute.

Pourett was booked and arrested at Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, attempted murder, and battery with a deadly weapon Metro Police say.

The identification of the deceased will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office per LVMPD.

Those with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. People wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.