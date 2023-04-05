One-day tickets for Life Is Beautiful 2023 going on sale Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful 2023 is coming to downtown Las Vegas this fall. As the date nears, organizers are announcing the sale of one-day tickets.

Festival goers will be able to buy the single day Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday passes starting Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Life Is Beautiful

Headliners for Friday, September 22:



The Killers

Flume

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

BLXST

Bebe Rexha

Dayglow

Headliners for Saturday, September 23:

Kendrick Lamar

The 1975

Omar Apollo

Madeon

Cigarettes After Sex

Ferg

Headliners for Sunday, September 24: