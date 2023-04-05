One-day tickets for Life Is Beautiful 2023 going on sale Thursday

Watch Now
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful 2023 is coming to downtown Las Vegas this fall. As the date nears, organizers are announcing the sale of one-day tickets.

Festival goers will be able to buy the single day Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday passes starting Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PT.

Headliners for Friday, September 22:

  • The Killers
  • Flume
  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs
  • BLXST
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Dayglow

Headliners for Saturday, September 23:

  • Kendrick Lamar
  • The 1975
  • Omar Apollo
  • Madeon
  • Cigarettes After Sex
  • Ferg

Headliners for Sunday, September 24:

  • Odesza
  • Khalid
  • Nelly
  • Kim Petras
  • John Summit
  • Rina Sawayama
