One-day tickets for Life Is Beautiful 2023 going on sale Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Life is Beautiful 2023 is coming to downtown Las Vegas this fall. As the date nears, organizers are announcing the sale of one-day tickets.
Festival goers will be able to buy the single day Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday passes starting Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. PT.
Headliners for Friday, September 22:
- The Killers
- Flume
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- BLXST
- Bebe Rexha
- Dayglow
Headliners for Saturday, September 23:
- Kendrick Lamar
- The 1975
- Omar Apollo
- Madeon
- Cigarettes After Sex
- Ferg
Headliners for Sunday, September 24:
- Odesza
- Khalid
- Nelly
- Kim Petras
- John Summit
- Rina Sawayama