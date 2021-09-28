OJ Simpson's legal team supports Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in court against Fred Goldman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' legal team, Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn, & Dial, LLC, will be in court Tuesday morning attempting to end a legal battle involving the company O.J. Simpson and Fred Goldman.

Fred Goldman is the father of slain Ron Goldman who was killed in 1994, and O.J. Simpson was held liable for the death in civil court.

Simpson was acquitted of murder charges in the deaths of both Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson following what's known as the trial of the century.

Court Documents show Simpson has paid $132,849.53 of that judgment against him out of what has now risen with interest to roughly $58 million.

In March of 2021 Simpson and the Cosmopolitan Las Vegas resolved a defamation lawsuit from Simpson where he claimed hotel workers defamed him by telling entertainment site TMZ that he'd been banned from the property for being drunk and disorderly.

Also in March, Fred Goldman's legal team filed a motion with the court that any settlement agreed to to resolve Simpson's lawsuit should be given to the Goldman Estate to resolve the judgment against Simpson.

In court documents, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' legal team argues the hotel owes Simpson no debts and never gave Simpson anything that Fred Goldman could take, and also argue Goldman's team didn't reply to or refute their filings in a timely manner.

They're asking the court to issue a final ruling absolving them of future litigation.

Goldman's response, through attorney Larson Welsh, agreed that the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' arguments "are true" but argue the case should be left open to future investigation.

Simpson's attorney Malcolm Lavergne declined an interview but told 13 Action News that he is supporting the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in their efforts to end the litigation.

13 Action News reached out to Welsh, Goldman's publicist, and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' legal team and didn't receive a response.

The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas.