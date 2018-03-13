O.J. Simpson's attorney responds to controversial 2006 interview

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - O.J. Simpson's attorney is responding to a controversial 2006 interview that was televised nationally, giving a hypothetical account of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.

The interview with Judith Regan was part of a book deal that attorney Malcolm LaVergne says Simpson regrets.

In it, Simpson gives a hypothetical version of events some took to be his way of confessing to the 1994 murders in California he was acquitted of.

But LaVergne says that's not true. He says Simpson has always maintained his innocence, and that Simpson only agreed to the book deal as a way to make money. "He recognizes that this was a big mistake and bad judgment, no matter how much money was thrown at him to do this," LaVergne says.

LaVergne says Simpson learned a lot in the 9 years he spent behind bars stemming from the Palace Station robbery case in Las Vegas, and that "the 2006 O.J. Simpson is not the 2018 O.J. Simpson."

LaVergne says Simpson is focused on laying low and rebuilding his life here in Las Vegas, and no interest in any other interviews or rehashing the 1994 case.

He says Simpson is enjoying life in Las Vegas and loves the welcoming community and wants to stay.