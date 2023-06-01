Officials with Resort World Las Vegas submit plans for convention center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with Resorts World Las Vegas are looking to add a convention center to the property.

Plans were submitted to the Winchester Town Advisory Board and Clark County Tuesday according to a provided agenda.

The resort located on the north side of the Las Vegas Strip wants to add the convention center "in conjunction with the existing resort hotel on a portion of 86.9 acres in a Limited Resort and Apartment Zone."

The convention center would be located on the westside of S. Las Vegas Boulevard, E. Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and the north side of Genting Boulevard.

Clark County said all planning and zoning matters heard are forwarded to the Board of County Commissioner's Zoning Commission, or the Clark County Planning Commission for final action.