Officials share tips to stay safe after rabies found in Nevada bats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rabies has been confirmed in Nevada, and now officials are sharing tips to make sure you and your pets stay safe.

The Nevada Department of Agriculture Animal Disease Laboratory confirmed two cases of rabies in bats from Carson City and Clark County.

Bat activity increases between May and October, and while other animals can carry rabies, bats are the most common source of human and pet transmission.

“It’s important to keep animals up to date on vaccinations,” said Dr. Peter Mundschenk, NDA state veterinarian. “Vaccinating pets against rabies protects pets and their owners. Unvaccinated animals that have been exposed to rabies must be euthanized for exposure testing, making it critical to keep vaccinations current.”

Staying up to date on rabies vaccinations is legally required in Nevada for dogs, cats and ferrets. Rabies vaccines are also available for certain livestock.

Anyone who sees bats should contact their local animal control before attempting to touch the bat in any way, and any contact between bats and people or pets should be reported immediately.

“If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare professional or veterinary provider immediately,” Dr. Mundschenk said.