Officials share monsoon safety tips during Monsoon Awareness Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Monsoon Awareness Week. So it's a good time to pass along some safety tips.

If you find yourself in a flash flood, try to find higher ground.

Keep kids away from the washes!

And never drive through deep water.

It only takes moving water a foot deep to sweep your car or truck off the road.

Remember the saying "turn around, don't drown."

Also, review your homeowner or renter's insurance policies to see if they include flood insurance.

Officials say many of these policies need 30 days to take effect.