Officials remind community to be trauma-aware while lighting fireworks for those with PTSD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is reminding people to be aware of those who have trauma when lighting fireworks.

Officials said those with PTSD could be reminded of negative memories with pain and trauma.

"Please be cautious and courteous for those who might have a harder time dealing with the weekend," the VSRC said.

If you or someone you know struggles with triggers, the center provided coping tactics that could help.

Practicing self-care such as medication, yoga, "journaling" or taking a bubble bath can help. Also, taking time to tell loved ones what triggers you and making a plan to address them can help reflect on personal triggers.

Ear plugs can also help reduce the noise along with noise canceling headphones.

If you're in a crisis and need to talk to someone, texting or calling 988 is available. 988lifeline.org is available to chat online.