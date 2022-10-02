Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters

(KTNV) — A small plane headed to Arizona from Las Vegas landed in Lake Mead waters on Saturday.

The Lake Mead National Park Service confirmed with KTNV that a single engine Cessna carrying two passengers landed in the waters around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the passengers were not injured.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the National Park Service both responded to the scene. NTSB said they have officially taken over the investigation.

Officials said this is a developing story. KTNV will update this story with more information once available.